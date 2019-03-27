Date all set for book on Blackpool Tower Circus legend Charlie Cairoli

A book inspired by Blackpool Tower Circus legend Charlie Cairoli is set to be published later this year, and the author is hoping for a grand launch in the resort.

The work is being put together by Nigel Male, a 49-year-old electrician from Andover, Hampshire, whose happiest memories are of watching super clown Charlie on TV back in the 1970s.

Charlie Cairoli (left) outside Blackpool Tower Circus

Nigel has set the publication date for Friday November 1 and has approached Tower Circus operator Merlin about the possibility of the launch taking place in the famous circus ring.

The book will be packed with stories and vintage photos which few fans of the famous entertainer will have ever come across before.

But although Nigel has enough material for two books, he says there is still time for anyone to contact him if they have any interesting anecdotes about Charlie.

Nigel said: “I don’t really want to do two books because of the expense and because I don’t think there would be enough interest in a follow-up.

“So the idea is to just make the one book as good as possible, with the best pictures and stories from what I’ve got.

“If anyone has a good, first-hand story about Charlie, there is still time to include it.”

The book, to be titled ‘Charlie Cairoli - 39 years under The Tower’, will follow a chronological story from the entertainer’s birth in 1910 right through to his celebrated career at the Tower Circus.

Incredibly, Nigel has spent the last 27 years compiling the book, originally inspired by watching the TV programme Right Charlie!, which ran from 1974 to 76.

Nigel added: “This book would not have been possible without the brilliant support of Charlie Cairoli Jr and volunteers at the Blackpool Heritage Project.”

It was at The Tower that Charlie really made his name with big top fans, performing brilliant slapstick routines at the venue for almost 40 years until retirement in 1979 and helping to make it one of Britain’s top circus

attractions.

But the Italian-born star gained a whole new fan base with the 1970s children’s TV show, Right Charlie!

One of its most avid viewers was Nigel, who never forgot the show, although sadly he didn’t get to see Charlie at the Tower Circus.

Anyone who has any stories about Charlie can contact Nigel by email at nigel@charliecairoli.co.uk