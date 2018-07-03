Dance and house music date that port’s been crying out for

For the first time, Fleetwood Marine Hall is about to be taken over by dance music.

House legend and former Haçienda resident DJ Graeme Park will be the first to grace the decks at the historic Marine Hall, for a new project between Wyre Theatres and founder and resident DJ Jon Stewart.

Music Conference with Graeme Park and Friends aims to showcase local artists and DJs, including Luke Neptune, Adam Harris, Gaz Peck, Aaron Morris, and Ryan Booth.

Jon has worked alongside some of the world’s biggest DJs and artists such as Eddie Halliwell, Laid Back Luke, Annie Mac, Nero and many more.

Having played in some of the swankiest night spots in the world, Jon is now working to bring the biggest names in dance music to Fleetwood’s seafront.

“I’m wanting to bring something new to Fleetwood,” Jon said. “It’s been crying out for this sort of thing for a while now.

“I’m of the opinion as a DJ, you must always play what you love and ignore what’s ‘trendy’ because true passion always eclipses what’s fashionable.

“Whether it be electronic, soul, funk house, trance or hiphop; quality is always fashionable”.

Music Conference with Graeme Park and Friends comes to the Marine Hall on Saturday, July 21, for over 18s only.

Tickets cost £25, with VIP passes including a beachfront bar £30.