Cult sitcom Early Doors set to hit the stage

Fans of cult sitcom Early Doors are in for a treat when the show about a North West pub and its irregular regulars hits the stage.

The show, co-written and starring Craig Cash from the Royle Family, details the mundane lives of drinkers at a Stockport boozer.

And fans will have the chance to join them for a pint at Blackpool’s Opera House on October 3.

Characters include landlord of The Grapes Ken, played by John Henshaw, and local misery Tommy.

Two series of Early Doors were broadcast by the BBC in 2003 and 2004 and it has developed a huge fanbase over the intervening years.

Craig Cash, who wrote the new show with co-star Phil Mealey, said: “Writing Early Doors again has been a joy and we’re really excited by the results.

“Putting it on stage for the first time ever will be a huge thrill. One that we hope audiences will come along and share.”

The show picks up where the TV series left off.

Ken has love on his mind and his eyes on barmaid Tanya. Tommy’s suffering from IBS (Irritable Bugger’s Syndrome) and crime is on the rise with local cops Phil and Nige rushed off their feet, although they still find time for a couple of pints in the back room of The Grapes.

Previews of the show at The Lowry in Salford sold out a two week run, vindicating Craig’s decision to bring it back after 14 years.

He said: “We knew there was an underground fanbase, we knew there were a few people who liked it but even so, we didn’t expect to sell out the shows like that.”

Phil added: “It was surprising for us to realise how much affection people really have for it and how much they have enjoyed it.”

Tickets are available on 0844 8561111 for £22.50.