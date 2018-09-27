Country notes in powerful tribute night

Throw yourself into a world of country and western music on Sunday when the Marine Hall once again hosts the velvet country voice.

Artist Sue Lowry has been a lifelong fan of Patsy Cline and country music, and she brings all her hits to the stage with powerful renditions of Crazy, I Fall to Pieces and Crazy. Patsy Cline was a record-breaking artist spending 251 weeks in the Country Music Album Charts in the USA. Joining Sue is Marc Robinson who will pay tribute to the country music of Hank Williams and Lee Davidge who performs a sensitive tribute to Jim Reeves. Call (01253) 887693 for tickets.