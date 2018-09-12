Coronation Street character role for Blackpool star Anna Jobarteh

A Blackpool woman has landed a role in Britain’s longest-running soap opera.

New Coronation Street character, Isla Cuncliffe, has been years in the making for seasoned actress Anna Jobarteh.

The 22-year-old’s television debut began at the tender age of 13, starring in an episode of popular BBC thriller series, Paradox.

This followed with three episodes of Combat Kids in 2010.

Anna’s acting abilities became well known when she was cast as whizz-kid Ruth Kirby in Waterloo Road, starring in 13 episodes of the drama series set in a challenging comprehensive school.

The former Highfield Humanities College pupil gained a performing arts qualification at Preston’s College and pursued her acting career throughout her studies,taking up a role in CBBC’s Stepping Up series, which followed children making the step from primary to secondary school.

After completing her college studies Anna starred as a guest lead role in the popular BBC series Doctors in both 2013 and 2017.

Anna’s new Coronation Street character hit the screens last week in a front-line story, as her screen mother, Paula Cunliffe, also a former Doctors actress played by Stirling Gallacher, is Sally Metcalfe’s fraud case solicitor.

College tutor John-Mark Reid, said: “I’m delighted for Anna and she is so deserving of her success. While studying at Preston’s College, her professional attitude to her work was evident, particularly in her approach to character.”