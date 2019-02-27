Concert: A unique blend to the sounds of Simon and Garfunkel

Singer songwriters Tim Chu and Ian Bailey perform A Celebration of Simon and Garfunkel on Friday at Thornton Little Theatre, 8pm.

Tim Chu has been a professional session musician for many years and his music features in TV, film and radio. He has loved the music of Paul Simon from a young age. He had the vision to put together an ambient show and enrolled the help of Lancashire born Ian Bailey to complete the duo. Ian has been a singer songwriter for many years with three critically acclaimed solo albums of his own material. Together they blend in their own unique way. Tickets: (01253) 887693.