Roy Walker will be back in front of an audience when he hosts Saturday Night at the Grand for it’s special tenth anniversary

Blackpool’s best-loved variety show will return to the Grand Theatre on March 16 2025 raising vital funds for The Not Forgotten Association.

Last year the event, held in conjunction with The Lyndene Hotel, raised thousands for The Not Forgotten Association showcasing the very best comedians, vocalists and show-stopping dancers from the north west.

Headlined by renowned comedian and original host of Catchphrase Roy Walker, Britain’s Got Talent finalist and Blackpool Pantomime legend Steve Royle, and Britain’s Got finalist, comedian & impressionist Ben Nickless, funds totalling £6147 were raised.

The Not Forgotten Association is a British Armed Forces charity dedicated to combating loneliness and isolation among wounded, injured or sick veterans and serving personnel, offering entertainment, social activities and respite breaks.

As a result of their fundraising efforts members of The Lyndene Hotel team were invited to The Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May as guests of the charity.

The Lyndene Hotel looks forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of this iconic and charitable event.

General Manager of The Lyndene, Paul Swift, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have completed our ninth year of fundraising for The Not Forgotten. The overwhelming support from our guests, staff and local community has been truly inspiring. This event not only raises essential funds but also brings people together for a meaningful cause. We’re excited to celebrate our 10th anniversary next year and continue making a positive impact on the men and women who bravely served our country.”