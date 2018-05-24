Classic musical for youth theatre

Fylde stars of stage and screen are among those performing in Thornton-Cleveleys Youth Theatre’s musical Oklahoma!

The show is being staged this week and performing are Ben Hackett, who is currently in the Mr Kipling’s advert on ITV, and Freddie Howson, who is the voice of Rod the Rooster in the new Nickelodeon series Top Wing. Ben takes the role of Will Parker and Freddie is Andrew Carnes. Oklahoma! is a wild west musical show based on the classic 1955 film and is set in the early 1900s. It runs until Saturday at Thornton Little Theatre at 7pm with a matinee at 2pm on Saturday. Tickets: (01253) 868700 or online at wyretheatres.co.uk