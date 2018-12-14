Christmas cracker for Bispham Castaways

Bispham Castaways bring a festive offering on Saturday.

A Christmas Cracker is a packed evening which begins with a performance of Mr Scrooge, the pantomime, by Brian Luff. It’s a fun show from the young people, staged with their charity partners Aspired Futures.

The group staged the panto in November and are looking forward to another festive show.

There will also be Santa’s grotto, Christmas stalls, a quiz, raffles, and complimentary drink and treats.

Tickets are £6 for an adult and £5 for under 16s and over 65s, plus under twos go free.

It takes place at Bispham Community Centre on Bispham Road at 6pm. The group is always on the lookout for new members.

A spokesperson said: “If you are interested in acting, directing or backstage roles, get in touch. No experience is needed.”

For further information, email bispham.castaways@gmail.com or phone (01253) 353224.

For tickets, contact bispham.castaways@gmail.com.