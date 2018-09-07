Charity gig will honour late Derek

When Blackpool musician Colin Appleby decided his annual charity concert would support the Stroke Association, his father-in-law was delighted.

Derek Watson, 78, knew how it felt to suffer a stroke because it had happened to him several times.

Blackpool musician Colin Appleby will support the Stroke Association with an annual charity gig at the Winter Gardens.

Derek, a retired social worker who spent 12 years in Blackpool before moving to Sheffield 25 years ago, was looking forward to attending the event.

But the father-of-two and grandfather died suddenly after another stroke last month, leaving his family devastated.

Now Colin, 50, of Bournemouth Road, who is married to Derek’s daughter Angela, will dedicate the Coast Town Events’ Ska concert next weekend to Derek.

The gig, featuring eight top Ska bands including Ska Face and Beat Goes Bang, takes place at the Winter Gardens on Saturday, September 15, from noon to midnight.

Colin (inset), founder drummer of resort band Ska Face and director of Coast Town Events, said: “Derek had a stroke on the day of another live music event I was hosting at the Winter Gardens.

“It was a huge shock to the family, we couldn’t believe it. That’s when we decided to support the charity.

“He was really pleased we had chosen the Stroke Association for the concert. We even arranged for Derek to come onto the stage to say a few words about the impact of stroke, but sadly, this was not to be.

“The Stroke Association is a fantastic charity which helps so many stroke survivors across the UK.”

For more information about stroke, visit www.stroke.org.uk or call the helpline on 0303 303 3100.