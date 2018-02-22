Change is as good as a rest for Maureen

She’s quick to admit it’s been a few years since she experienced it, but that isn’t stopping Maureen Nolan from enjoying her latest stage role in Menopause The Musical.

The resort-based stage star will be back on home turf on Saturday to star in the show at the Grand Theatre, alongside ex-EastEnders actress Cheryl Fergison, Casualty’s Rebecca Wheatley and Hilary O’Neil from ITV’s Copy Cats.

An ‘all-singing, all-dancing comedy’ features ‘innuendo-laden versions of ‘60s, 70s and 80s pop classics’ and is ‘packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss’.

Maureen’s playing a ‘faded soap star’ who makes some unlikely friendships as the women discover the one thing they have in common - the change; something they also have in common with the audiences packing theatres each night.

“You can see people in the audience saying ‘Oh, I remember that’,” Maureen said. “Moving to a different theatre every night is tiring, obviously, but it’s uplifting for us on stage to see so many women coming to see us and having a good time.

“The show’s based on truth and the idea that ‘isn’t it nice to know you’re not alone’.”

With strictly limited tickets available for Saturday’s 7.30pm show, a 4.30pm performance has been added.

For over 16s. Call 01253 290190 to book.