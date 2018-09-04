Celebrities to join 40-mile walk to Blackpool Prom

A hundred charity-minded people, including actress Emma Atkins, will embark on a 40-mile journey across Lancashire in aid of women’s centres.

Fund-raisers will set off from Burnley centre at 7.30am on Saturday and make their way through Accrington, Blackburn and Preston before finally arriving on the Comedy Carpet in Blackpool at 4.15pm on Sunday.

The event will be launched by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun Charlie Briggs, and closed by Lancashire Women’s Centre CEO Amanda Greenwood.

People taking part will raise funds for the charity, on top of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the law which allowed some women and all men to vote for the first time, and increasing awareness for the charity.

Morecambe actress Emma Atkins, who is best known for her roles as the flirtacious, no-nonsense Charity Dingle in Emmerdale and Lesley Ashton in Heartbeat, will be taking part.

The 43-year-old said: “I felt privileged when I was asked to lend my support ot the Women’s Centres in and around Lancashire. I am so excited to walk the walk and come and meet everyone who is part of such a wonderful community.

“See you there.”