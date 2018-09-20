Celebrating the best of British theatre and writers

St Annes Musical Productions are putting the finishing touches to their next show Best of British which takes place next month.

The group, which used to be St Annes Operatic and Dramatic Society, is the longest running operatic society on the Fylde Coast and has won a string of awards.

They are now rehearsing for the show which is a musical revue showcasing the best of British musical theatre from shows set in cities across the UK.

It is also a celebration of British theatre writers and composers including Stiles and Drewe, Lionel Bart and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The lively and uplifting show will bring together a medley of songs from popular shows such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Billy Elliot and Spamalot to the newer Wind in the Willows, School of Rock, Acorn Antiques and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The company is under the musical baton of Leanne Farrer who has worked with numerous choirs along the Fylde Coast.

Leanne has been working hard alongside directors Danielle Wrench and Joanne James.

Visit www.stannesoperatic.co.uk