CBeebies bunny star on Blackpool stage... It’s a Bing thing!

Popular CBeebies bunny Bing is heading to Blackpool with new dates for his first live theatre tour.

The pre-school character will be meeting Bingsters when he comes to the Grand Theatre in February with the show Bing Live - Bing Goes To The Theatre.

Bing on stage (right) with (from left) Sula, Coco and Pando

A spokesman said: “Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they learn how to tell stories in the theatre by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan.

“The CBeebies favourites are brought to life through the use of magical puppetry in a brand-new stage production full of fun, laughter and music.

“Bing Live is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families.

“Going to the theatre… it’s a Bing thing.”

Sir Mark Rylance

Launched in 2014, Bing has become the number one rated pre-school show on the channel and on BBC iPlayer.

The CBeebies hit show sees toddler rabbit enjoy pre-school life adventures with his friends and their carers Flop - voiced by Sir Mark Rylance of Wolf Hall and The BFG fame, Amma and Padget.

The spokesman added: “Celebrating the joyful, messy, reality of preschool life, Bing finds the big stories in the smallest moments that little ones and the grown-ups in their lives will recognise…whether it’s dropping your ice-cream or losing your favourite toy.”

Bing Live is produced by Minor Entertainment (In the Night Garden Live) and directed by Will Tuckett, guest principal character artist of the Royal Ballet, whose production of Wind in the Willows won an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in 2014.

- Bing Live, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Saturday and Sunday, February 2 and 3. Call 01253 290190 to book.

