Catch the Sound of Music when it comes to The Grand Theatre this month

This Easter the hills and the coast are alive with a dynamic new production of The Sound of Music, presented by Ensemble Theatre.

The Sound of Music is an all time classic guaranteed to touch everyone’s heart.

Featuring Climb Ev’ry Mountain, Edelweiss and So Long, Farewell – this Oscar winning musical is a must see for all the family.

The children of Captain Von Trapp fill their days playing funny tricks on everyone all around them but secretly want a mother to love them - and only one person that fits the bill is Maria.

And so starts the adventure of a lifetime, and one that will change their lives forever.

Fresh from their critically acclaimed major production of Oliver the cast of Ensemble Theatre’s The Sound of Music are ready to put on another top performance.

The music is by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein and based on the book by Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse.

For tickets ring Blackpool Grand on (01253) 290190.

Alternatively, visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk