CALLING all schools and budding artists!

The Gazette is once again organising its hugely popular Young Seasiders Schools Arts and Crafts Exhibition.

This year’s event will be sponsored once again by Blackpool and The Fylde College, who will also be housing the exhibition at The Gallery, Blackpool and The Fylde College University Campus, Park Road, Blackpool, between Monday 26 February and Tuesday 20 March.

Blackpool and the Fylde College

The prestigious annual event is open to primary, secondary and special schools throughout Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde. Each school is asked to submit artwork pieces by individual pupils and every participant will be rewarded with a commended certificate.

Additionally, there is an optional group section where larger artwork pieces may be submitted based on the theme ‘The Royal Wedding.’ The winning school in this section will receive the prestigious Young Seasiders Trophy.

Blackpool and The Fylde College will also be awarding a trophy for innovation in art.

All winners from the Young Seasiders Exhibition will be invited along to a glittering awards ceremony on Tuesday March 6 in the Tower Circus arena where they will be presented with a commemorative medal and prize.

If your school has not already registered to participate in the exhibition, please contact The Gazette Promotions Department on 01253 361893 as soon as possible.