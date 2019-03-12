British Country Music Festival: Ward Thomas, Catherine McGrath and Sarah Darling revealed as headline acts for new Blackpool event

Have your say

Headliners for a new, annual country music festival in Blackpool have been revealed.

Ward Thomas, Catherine McGrath and Sarah Darling will headline the first British Country Music Festival, which will take place from September 13 to September 15 at the Winter Gardens.

Produced by festival and theatre show specialists Fit The Bill, in association with The Blackpool Entertainment Company, the event will be unique in focusing primarily on the best of British Country and Americana artists.

Support artists include Laura Oakes, Megan O’Neill, The Adelaides, Worry Dolls, Blair Dunlop, Rob Heron and The Tea Pad Orchestra, Danny McMahon and Jake Morrell.

The festival will include performances on five stages in and around the Winter Gardens complex and it is anticipated that around 100 performers will participate in the event over the long weekend.

Martin Blore, executive producer from Fit The Bill, said: “This is a very exciting time for British Country and Americana music.

“This genre is synonymous with Nashville, but the Brits are breaking barriers, creating their own style of country music and attracting fans from all over the world.

“Our home-grown talent is also achieving mainstream chart success and we felt it was a good time to create a festival that celebrates British Country and Americana artists.

“We also want to provide a public platform for talented, emerging artists whose music needs a wider audience and we will be inviting music industry colleagues to come and enjoy the Making Waves stages.”

Ticket holders will be encouraged to dress for the occasion.

Michael Williams, managing director of Blackpool Entertainment Company and operators of the Winter Gardens, added: “With the addition of the new £25m conference centre next year, it’s the perfect time for The British Country Music Festival to launch here and grow to include seminars and workshops.”

- The festival will run from 4pm on Friday, September 13 through to 6pm on Sunday, September 15 afternoon.

Weekend tickets are now on sale for £75 per person.

VIP packages are £110 per person. Under 16s tickets are priced at £35 per person.

More artists will be announced in the coming months.