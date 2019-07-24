Drone pictures

Breathtaking drone pictures show natural and man-made scenes around the world

These breathtaking images show the stunning natural and man-made patterns around around the world which are only visible from the air

The aerial photographs captured by two British brothers JP and Mike Andrews, aged 33 and 31, show how "weird and wonderful the world can look from above".

Perfectly lined up beach chairs and umbrellas on the beach awaiting the days sunbathers in Massa, Italy
Perfectly lined up beach chairs and umbrellas on the beach awaiting the days sunbathers in Massa, Italy
other
Buy a Photo
Kayaks resting in a French lake forming a petal shaped pattern in Cte d'Azur, France
Kayaks resting in a French lake forming a petal shaped pattern in Cte d'Azur, France
other
Buy a Photo
Diminishing perspective of a vast housing complex in Hong Kong
Diminishing perspective of a vast housing complex in Hong Kong
other
Buy a Photo
Abandoned desert road covered by windswept sand dunes photographed in Dubai
Abandoned desert road covered by windswept sand dunes photographed in Dubai
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4