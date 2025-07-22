New sunset beats bottomless brunch at Walkabout

Ibiza vibes come to Blackpool: don’t miss the Ibiza Sunset Brunch this Saturday at Walkabout.

Blackpool’s social calendar is heating up this summer with one of the most exciting events to hit the town - the Ibiza Sunset Brunch, happening this Saturday at Walkabout Blackpool.

The brunch is located at 1-9 Queen St, Blackpool FY1 1NL and will be on from 2pm-6pm Saturday July 26.

If you’re looking for the perfect way to soak up the sun and sip on cocktails with a view, this Ibiza-themed Bottomless Brunch is your golden ticket.

Ibiza Sunset Brunch at Walkabout in Blackpool. | Facebook

Set upstairs on a stunning balcony with panoramic views of the Blackpool seafront, this brunch promises good food, flowing drinks and those unmistakable Ibiza vibes.

From 3pm onwards guests can enjoy 90 minutes of unlimited drinks, a delicious brunch menu and music that’ll transport you straight to the Balearic Islands.

Whether you're dancing in your seat or relaxing with friends as the sun sets the atmosphere is guaranteed to impress.

Ibiza bottomless brunch at Walkabout in Blackpool. | facebook

A live DJ will be on hand spinning all the biggest Ibiza anthems to create the ultimate soundtrack for your afternoon.

Think Café Mambo energy, right in the heart of Blackpool, as you sip, dine and vibe with the ocean as your backdrop.

Included in the experience are 90 minutes of bottomless drinks, high-quality brunch dishes, a vibrant party atmosphere and an unbeatable view from the upstairs venue. It’s the perfect way to bring a taste of the Mediterranean to your weekend without leaving the coast.

Menu at Walkabout for the Ibiza bottomless brunch this weekend. | Facebook

Walkabout have released a menu for the day that will include Classic Parmi, mac ‘n’ cheese, burrito bowls and many more.

There will be a selection of burgers to choose from such as the classic melt, angry avo burger (v), buffalo & blue, little rebel burger & the smokin’ has burger.

Sharing platters include chicken wings 1kg, classic nachos (v) & the sweetcorn wings (v).

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just looking for something different to do on a Saturday, the Ibiza Sunset Brunch promises a memorable afternoon of music, food, and fun.

Tickets are selling quickly, so don’t wait to secure your spot. Head to Skiddle today to book your place at one of the most exciting new events in Blackpool this summer.

Get your tickets now at: https://www.skiddle.com/e/41112363.