Bongo's latest date will Fuse bingo with chart star for Hallowe'en party night

Tickets go on sale this evening for the latest Bongo's Bingo date - featuring Fuse ODG.

The party organisers' Hallowe'en shows have been announced, and they'll be back at Blackpool's Tower Ballroom on Friday, November 2.

A spokesman said: "Bongo’s Bingo is back this Halloween with a spooktacular special show featuring more ghosts, ghouls, witches and wizards and more fake blood, fangs, face masks and fancy costumes than your average pumpkin-infused celebration of all things that go bump in the night.

"It’s the chance for everyone to let loose and party under a full moon, sprinkled with an extra dose of Bongo’s magic and mayhem which will see Blackpool Tower glowering all night.

"And there’s a very special guest joining the show, making a very welcome return: Fuse ODG.

"Fuse is one of the biggest stars of his generation. The dynamic and inspiration African artist explores new music and a new vision, and continues to change the perceptions of Africa through his innovative music.

"Having crafted huge tunes like his Major Lazer and Nyla collaboration Light It Up and Feels Like Home with Sigala and Sean Paul, to his own epic tunes including Million Pound Girl, he is a true star.

"His songs are the soundtracks to hazy summer days and party nights, and he brings his hits to Bongo’s Bingo this Halloween."

Tickets are on sale from 6pm at www.bongosbingo.co.uk.

Bongo's Bingo is a mix of live stage show, music, a rave and party night - expect 'dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling, audience participation, countless hands-in-the-air anthems each night.'

