Bonfire Night round-up for South Fylde

There's lots happening across Lytham, St Annes and Kirkham to celebrate Bonfire Night - and in the days leading up to it too.

On the day itself, Monday November 5, Lytham Round Table’s annual Charity Fireworks Display will be held at Fylde Rugby Club in Blackpool Road, Ansdell. The display is the Round Table’s main fund-raiser in the year and the profits go to good causes in the local community.

A spokesperson said: “We thank everyone that comes to the event year on year for your support and look forward to seeing a great turn out this year.” Gates open at 6pm and the display starts at 7.30pm. There will be a fairground, bouncy castle, food and the Rugby Club bar will be open. No dogs or sparklers allowed. Tickets £3.50, advance tickets £2.50 from Fylde Rugby Club, Kelly's Convenience Store in Ansdell and The Pavilion Ashton Gardens.

Elsewhere across the Fylde, Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club hosts its bonfire and fireworks celebrations on Saturday, November 3, starting at 5.30pm. A big bonfire and fireworks event is planned for all the family to enjoy including hot food and outside bars. Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 8pm. Tickets are £2 for adults, under 18s, £1 and a family of four, £5. Club members free but donation welcome. There will be a designated area that must be used for sparklers.

And on Sunday night, November 4, St Annes Cricket Club hosts a fireworks and funfair at the club in Vernon Road, starting at 4pm. The firework display returns to the club for what promises for a great family event. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for £10 on a first come, first served basis as there is a limited number. They are available to purchase before the event only at the club house.