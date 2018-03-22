Blackpool toy firm's bears for bereaved parents

A Blackpool specialist toy company gave away 1,000 cuddly bears to bereaved families who have lost a baby.

Cubbies, based on Lytham Road and which makes personalised cuddly pals for children, is producing Guardian Bears as a memento.

It allows parents to personalise a bear with their child’s name and only have to pay postage costs.

Cubbies’ founder Lee White from Marton said the idea had come after noticing huge demand from parents for the keepsakes.

He said: “We had a lot of requests but we did not think it appropriate to make money out of parent’s grief, so we decided to give bears away.

“We hope to provide bereaved parents with a lasting memory of their child with the gift of a Guardian Bear. This is our way of helping keep memories of those we have lost.”

He added they hope to run the offer again next December.

Cubbies is involved in a number of charitable initiatives and recently donated 2,000 bears to children affected by hurricane Imra. Cubbies launched in 2010 and was named after Lee’s dog, Cubby.

See also: University challenged to help Blackpool toy firm