Blackpool Tower Circus given ‘Gold Standard’ seal of approval

Blackpool’s famous Tower Circus is celebrating after receiving one of the industry’s highest accolades.

The Blackpool Tower Circus was given ‘Gold Standard’ seal of approval by BigTopLabel, a European organisation set up to establish the very best in the circus world.

It is the only circus in the country to receive the prestigious award which recognises outstanding performances as well as quality facilities for acts and customers.

Dubbed as ‘the Michelin stars of circus acts’, the only other circuses to be have been rewarded with the gold standard are France’s Cirque Arlette Gruss and Germany’s Circus Krone.

Laci Endresz Snr, who helps produce Blackpool’s most famous circus show, flew over to Brussels to receive the award on behalf of The Blackpool Tower Circus.

Last year, The Blackpool Tower Circus joined forces with shows across the globe to celebrate Circus 250, a worldwide event to celebrate 250 years since the very first circus performance.

Kenny Mew, general manager of The Blackpool Tower, said: “The entire circus team put in maximum effort week in and week out, ensuring that our customers are always blown away. Our circus never stops even during our closed periods. We are always looking to bring in the freshest acts from around the globe to keep the circus current and exciting for our guests.

“It is fantastic to be recognised by an international group such as the BigTopLabel for the hard work that goes in to making our circus show one of the best in the country.”

This year, The Blackpool Tower celebrates 125 years since opening to the public. During that time, The Blackpool Tower Circus has never missed a circus season even during two World Wars.

The Blackpool Tower Circus has hosted many famous names in the circus industry and has been the spring board for international fame. Famous clowns to grace the circus ring include Doodles the Clown and Charlie Cairoli. Since 1991, the Endresz family have produced the annual circus show.

The new Blackpool Tower Circus launches on April 6.