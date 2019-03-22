Blackpool to show new film about 'fantastic' Frank Sidebottom

One of the North West’s quirkiest comedians is to return to his “second home” this month for a seaside screening of a new documentary about his life.

Frank Sidebottom, the Greater Manchester-born songwriter and comedian, famous for performing in a papier-mâché head, died in 2010.

Frank Sidebottom at Thunderbooks in Blackpool, one of his favourite haunts

The movie Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story has been booked in for a one-off showing at Blackpool’s historic Regent Cinema on March 31.

The star, with his maverick brand of music and humour, fronted a host of popular TV and radio shows in the 80s and 90s, launched the career of iconic comedy character Mrs Merton (played by Caroline Aherne) and even played live at Wembley Stadium – in the unlikely company of boyband Bros.

The new film, which explores the extraordinary secret life of Frank’s creator Chris Sievey, is being distributed in the UK and the US by Altitude Films.

Lancashire-born director Steve Sullivan was keen that Blackpool was one of the first places to show the movie due to the star’s lifelong love affair with the resort. Frank appeared many times on the coast over a period of more than two decades, most recently at Rebellion Festival just a year before he died.

The poster for the film, Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story

He recorded a song called “Blackpool Fool”, and was a regular at the famous Thunderbooks comic shop on Lytham Road.

Regent owner Rick Taylor said: “We’ve had some special nights since we reopened in 2016 but this promises to be right up there. Frank is absolutely loved in this town, especially by those of us of a certain age! To use his favourite word, it’s going to be ‘fantastic’.”

Book at www.regentcinemablackpool.co.uk or on the door.