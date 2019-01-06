Blackpool skating star Dan Whiston is back on the ice tonight

Blackpool’s own Dancing On Ice champ Dan Whiston skates back to our screens tonight as the hit show returns.

The 41-year-old, pictured with resort actress Hayley Tamaddon, said: “I’ve won the show three times, which makes now the perfect time to take the step up to this new role as associate creative director, which will give me the opportunity to work closely with all of our new celebrities, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Dancing On Ice returns with 12 new contestants hoping to skate their way to victory on the ITV talent show.

Celebrities including Gemma Collins, Brian McFadden and Richard Blackwood will compete alongside their professional partners in the new series.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present the show, which will see half the couples take to the ice in the first episode.

Didi Conn and Lukasz Rozycki, James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman, Jane Danson and Sylvain Longchambon, Mark Little and Brianne Delcourt, Saara Aalto and Hamish Gaman, as well as Collins and Matt Evers, will compete in the first show of the new series.

Famed diva and The Only Way Is Essex Star Collins has vowed to become “Beyonce on ice”, and promised a show-stopping first performance.