Blackpool set to welcome Pensioners' Parliament

A tradition of more than 20 years is set to continue on Monday as pensioners get set to make a noise in Blackpool.

The Winter Gardens will once again welcome delegates from all over England Scotland and Wales to the Pensioners’ Parliament to discuss burning issues which are affecting older people today.

The three day event will begin with its usual march to the venue, led by a jazz band from Adelaide Street West at 1.15pm.

National Pensioners Convention spokesman Neil Duncan-Jordan said weighty matters such as the state of social care for older people in the country, funeral poverty and the question of inter-generational fairness were on the agenda.

One of the guest speakers will be Dr Mark Taylor from Blackpool Vic.

Mr Duncan-Jordan said: “One of the hot topics in the country now is inter-generational fairness, with younger people struggling to get on the housing ladder. We will also be looking at how accessible our public transport system is nationally, to disabled and frail people, with one train operator recently saying don’t delay a train to help disabled people on board.

“We will also be looking at the feeling that nationally loneliness and isolation is increasing, the fact that many people cannot afford the cost of funerals which is a huge problem in Scotland and even here local authorities are having to arrange increasing numbers of paupers funerals.

“The big issue is social care and what is going to happen in the future, how will it be funded in an ageing population.

“We will have more than 500 attending from pensioner groups nationwide but it is open to any pensioner to attend but there will be a charge of £5 which would also include the entertainment such as the Wednesday evening in the ballroom.”