Blackpool’s salute to our servicemen for Armed Forces Day

There was a fine display of military hardware on show in Blackpool as the resort celebrated Armed Forces Day.

Proudly displayed on the Promenade were military vehicles including the famous replica Spitfire from the Lytham St Annes Spitfire Ground Display Team.

Conni-Mia Yane, four, admires one of the armoured vehicles on display during Blackpool's Armed Forces Day celebrations

A real life Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron also attended with ground crew on hand show off the features of the machine and answer questions on careers in the military.

Local military cadet forces, including the 177 (Blackpool Airport) Squadron battled it out for the Armed Forces Week trophy in a series of command task challenges led by the School of Military.

Live musical entertainment on the main stage was provided by the Irish Guards Singers and The Band of the Kings Division.

Potential servicemen and women could find out more about a career in the armed forces at the careers and information unit.

Celebrations of the armed forces began last Monday, with many councils and public buildings across the county flying the Armed Forces flag for the week.

The national Armed Forces Day event was held on Saturday in Llandudno, Wales, where Prime Minister Theresa May announced that next year’s event will be held in Sailsbury.

Lancashire County Councillor Anne Cheetham said: “Armed Forces Day gives us the chance to recognise the dedication and sacrifice of our troops and their families, many of whom can be stationed far from home in dangerous areas of the world. On behalf of Lancashire, we pass on our gratitude to the armed forces community.”

“This is given added poignancy this year, as we look back to the centenary of the end of World War One, during which thousands of Lancastrians lost their lives.”