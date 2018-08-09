Blackpool's Grand Theatre sharing the love for ABBA’s music

With Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in cinemas, ABBA’s music is back to the fore.

But for singer Tamsin Stewart, the Swedish star’s hits never go out of fashion as she tours the country in ABBA Mania.

The show’s drawing in ‘super-friendly’ audiences at the Grand Theatre for its summer season run, and she’s loving creating memories through the band’s huge catalogue of hits.

“There’s a real joy in the theatre,” Tamsin said of the show’s run so far. “People have a lot of memories associated with ABBA’s music.

READ MORE: Entertainment news



“Dancing Queen is a great one for me, my mum and my gran, it was our song and still is - we’ll dance around to it.

“With the films, the music has gone round to new generations; children don’t remember it through the band but they have access to the songs through the films.”

And she’s already passing the love on to a new generation, with her own three- and six-year-old daughters already ABBA fans.

“They come to see the show and dance in the aisles. It’s such a huge part of my life, that they have no choice but to love ABBA,” she said. “It’s lovely to see families, from elderly people through to their great-grandchildren, and there’s not many shows which truly appeal to all ages. It’s a real honour to be part of that.”

ABBA MANIA

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Until September 8

01253 290190