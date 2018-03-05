Blackpool's first family friendly festival 'Party On The Prom' announced

Tiny tots will be able to rave with the best of them as Blackpool’s first family friendly festival is announced.

Party On The Prom will take place on Sunday, July 8, at the Tower Festival Headland.

The event will feature five different areas offering entertainment for children of all ages.

And dance music fans will be able to enjoy a set from club legend DJ Slipmatt while younger festival goers will get the chance to meet kids’ favourites from Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig and Peter Rabbit.

There will even be a lifesize dinosaur on hand to keep them entertained.

Other attractions include CBeebies entertainer Andy Day & The Odd Socks, A Taste Of Little Mix and Johnny and the Raindrops.

Meanwhile, the very young can keep busy in the baking, science and drumming workshops, learn circus skills, or take part in theatre activities.

Party On The Prom will make up the third and final day of the newly announced and highly anticipated Blackpool Festival. The first two days of the festival feature dance legends Faithless, and Blackpool’s very own star DJ Danny Howard. But day three is for families.A spokesman for promoters Glowworm said: “Both parents and the young ones can get down for a dance with Raver Tots featuring old school DJ icon DJ Slipmatt, whom mums and dads will remember as being responsible for SL2’s 90s hit, ‘On A Ragga Tip’.

“The workshops area is aimed at children of all ages with activities ranging from educational drumming to interactive learning.

“A big marquee will be full to the brim with even more family entertainmen.

“There is also a Tiny Tots area dedicated to the smallest of festival goers.“There will also be plenty of food stalls, baby changing facilities, as well as drinks and alcohol for those old enough.”

Various ticket options are now available, with a family of four costing £45 plus booking fee and under 3s go for free.

Visit www.blackpoolfestival.co.uk to buy.