Blackpool's aviation museum appeals for volunteers

The team behind the developing aviation museum in Blackpool is seeking volunteers for next year as it looks to expand its open hours.

The Hangar 42 project based at the airport in a genuine Second World War aircraft hangar is planning to open on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as the Sundays that they are currently open.

Volunteer Paul Lomax at the Blackpool aviation museum

The museum was started by the Lytham St Annes Spitfire Ground Display Team which has recently removed the replica Spitfire from Fairhaven Lake for refurbishment.

John Coombes, from the group, said: “We are looking for people with a genuine interest in the history of WW2 and the RAF and some knowledge of aircraft and their operations or a willingness to learn.

“We also require skilled Volunteers who may wish to get involved in the maintenance and development of the Aircraft restoration projects, these roles would suit a former employee of BAE Systems or indeed a keen model builder.”

Anyone interested can email info@Hangar42blackpool.co.uk