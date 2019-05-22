Blackpool Pride set to be the biggest yet

Organisers of the Blackpool Pride festival say this year’s is on course to be the biggest ever.

With Steps star Claire Richards headlining the show in the main arena and a street party planned for Queen Street, Pride Beside the Seaside is set to be a huge celebration of the resort’s LGBT community.

Claire Richards

Organiser Callum Gillies said: “We are thrilled with the line up for this year.

“It starts with the biggest pride parade Blackpool has seen, which will depart from South Pier at 11am prompt on Saturday, June 8.

“This will head along the promenade until it disperses just past the Metropole hotel.

“The main arena will be on the comedy carpet directly underneath the iconic Blackpool Tower. Gates will open at 11.20am and the main stage show will begin at noon.

“In addition to the main arena, we also have the Queen Street party with live entertainment across the full weekend in partnership with the Flying Handbag and Kaos.

“Queen Street will be free entry all weekend on a first come first serve basis. But it is for over 18s only.”

He said the entertainment in the arena will include singer Chesney Hawkes (The One and Only, boy band 911), Sybil (When I’m Good and Ready), CeCe Peniston (Finally), Sandi Thom (I Wish I Was a Punkrocker), Urban Cookie Collective (I got the Key) and headliner Claire Richards who had a UK top 10 solo album last year.

There will also be local entertainers.

The festival will also feature the first semi-final of Pride Stars on Friday, June 7, at Flamingo, in Queen Street.

Winners will go to perform at the final at in Gran Canaria.