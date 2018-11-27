Blackpool Pleasure Beach at night

Blackpool Pleasure Beach: Here are 9 of this season's best rides

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has had another successful year with the launch of its £16.25m rollercoaster Icon.

Here we take a look at some of the best rides to have found a home in Blackpool's famous theme park.

1. Ice Blast

Reaches G forces of up to 4.5g and -1g. Opened in 1997 as as PlayStation: The Ride it was renamed in 2002 as ice Blast.
The UK's first 360 looping rollercoaster, which opened in 1979, launches from an'elevated station, does a loop-the-loop and then reverses back to its starting point.

2. Revolution

The UK's first 360 looping rollercoaster, which opened in 1979, launches from an'elevated station, does a loop-the-loop and then reverses back to its starting point.
Taking what had become a popular format in UK coasters, the Pleasure Beach gave it their own special flavour by siting Infusion over the site of the old log flume ' to make it the UK's first suspended looping coaster, completely over water.

3. Infusion

Taking what had become a popular format in UK coasters, the Pleasure Beach gave it their own special flavour by siting Infusion over the site of the old log flume ' to make it the UK's first suspended looping coaster, completely over water.
Opened in 2000 it takes you a watery journey through ice, fire, wind and snow on Valhalla.

4. Valhalla

Opened in 2000 it takes you a watery journey through ice, fire, wind and snow on Valhalla.
