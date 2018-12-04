Blackpool park gets festive to raise funds

Blackpool people packed the visitors’ centre at Stanley Park for a little festive cheer – and to support the award-winning resort attraction.

Hundreds enjoyed a Christmas Fair over the weekend with a variety of stalls and attractions inside the visitors’ centre close to the entrance.

Jean Brookhouse and June Shepherd offering up refreshments

It was organised by the ‘Friends of’ group to raise funds for the work carried out there over the year.

Elaine Smith from the group said members were delighted with the support from the public, despite the wet weekend weather.

She said: “We are still counting the money, but it is more than £1,000, every penny of which will go into Stanley Park.“

We fund such things as painting the bandstand, doing up the gates, and fixing the fountain and the floral clock. We are now raising money for the visitors’ centre roof, which has not been looked at for many years.”

She said the atmosphere was festive throughout the two days, with stalls, raffles tombola, mulled wine and cakes, plus Santa in his grotto for the children.

She added: “One lady said she had been to several Christmas fairs, but this one had the best atmosphere.

“We were worried about the atrocious weather, but people were waiting to get in at the start and we were busy all through. I would like to thank everyone who came along, and all the friends of the park for their wonderful support.

“We have got the wonderful Quantum Theatre players coming next Saturday with their Snow Queen in the visitors’ centre. If it is half as good as their Remembrance Day play, it will be brilliant.”

The Snow Queen will be showing at 11am and 2pm in the visitors centre. Tickets can be had from 01253 478358.