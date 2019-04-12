Blackpool pals spring into action to open new bounce arena

Four Blackpool pals have teamed up to put some added bounce into the resort.

Simon Haydock, Paul Bolus, Jeavon Trend and National Lottery winner Karl Crompton have launched Inflate and Play at the Play Football Blackpool site off Garstang Road next to Aspire Academy.

Inside the new Inflate and Play arena which has opened in Blackpool at the Play Football Blackpool site near Aspire Academy

The men, who each have their own businesses, decided to get together after 20 years with a joint venture.

Simon Haydock said: “I had been running an inflatables and football business at weekends and all of us are just big kids really, so after 20 years we decided to team up.

“We wanted to branch out rather than slow down, we are all passionate about healthy lifestyles and working within the local community.

“We have all been testing out the rig.

Aspire Academy head teacher, Lisa Shuttleworth-Brown and Natalie Taylor, Head Girl cut the ribbon to open Inflate and Play Blackpool

“We have slides, climbing walls, ninja runs, basketball and airbags all indoors with disco lights and smoke all for up to 90 in the arena and it is for all ages.

“We are linking closely with Aspire Academy next door and they will using us as a reward incentive for the children. We had them do the official opening, cutting the ribbon and we are creating 20 jobs in the area. Our first employee is Aspire’s head girl Natalie Taylor.

“We are already looking at a second site in Swindon but we wanted Blackpool to have this first.

Play Football was the ideal venue for us, the room was available and it is great to team up with them and Aspire.

“It has already attracted attention, we had ten people walk in the first day who had seen it on friends’ Snapchat.