Blackpool looks forward to a super seventies double treat

Two 70s treats look set to dominate Blackpool’s theatreland during the summer and autumn months.

The Grand’s big summer show of the year is ABBA Mania.

The show will run at the theatre for eight weeks during the summer season.

And with a sequel to hit musical Mamma Mia due to hit cinema screens in July, the Swedish four piece look set to rule once more.

In October the days of disco return when Saturday Night Fever arrives at the Opera House for a six night run.

Based on the hit 1977 movie, it tells the story of Tony Manero and his road to dancing success.

The show features some of the Bee Gees’ greatest hits, including Stayin’ Alive, How Deep is your Love?, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than A Woman, alongside other disco classics.

Since their first hit, and Eurovision triumph, Waterloo in 1974, ABBA have rarely been out of the charts, despite splitting in the early 80s.

Their compilation album ABBA Gold has been in the album charts for more than 25 years and is one of the biggest selling titles in the UK.

The multi award-winning ABBA Mania show has been performed all over the world since making its debut in the West End and features all the legendary bands biggest hits.

Producer Stuart Littlewood, said: “We are always excited to hit the Vegas of The North, Blackpool, returning this year for eight weeks will ensure that once again residents and the millions of tourists Blackpool receives, will be entertained with the legendary songs of ABBA.”

A spokesman for the Grand Theatre said: “On the last visit the show put a buzz in the town that won’t be forgotten and we received incredible reviews and feedback from the public.

“The group are incredibly talented, and without doubt will have the audience dancing in the aisles.”

ABBA Mania will be performing at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, Tuesday July 17 to Saturday September 8.

Tickets are £19 to £26. Call 01253 290190 to book.

Saturday Night Fever is at the Opera House Blackpool from Tuesday, October 29 to Saturday, November 3.

Tickets are on sale from today starting at £20.50 from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.