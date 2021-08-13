The acts complete the line-up brought in by Switch On organisers VisitBlackpool and MTV, who have joined forces to bring a host of stars together to kick off one of the resort's biggest attractions.

The acts will be joining Queen of Latin and multi-winning world dance champion Shirley Ballas, who has competed at in the resort throughout her glittering career and will be the first-ever star in the history of the Lights event to pull the switch in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The Wombats and Ella will perform on Friday September 3, along with KSI and Wes Nelson, in a concert that will be live-streamed to a global audience.

The Wombats, one of the biggest indie bands of the noughties, launched their music career 15 years ago and have released three top five UK albums since.

Their 2015 hit, Greek Tragedy, has attracted more than 30 million streams following its viral success on TikTok.

The band will also be taking second-to-top billing on the main stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals later this summer.

Over the past nine years, Ella Henderson has emerged as one of the country’s brightest young music talents. By the age of 25, she had been nominated for two Brit Awards, landed a number one debut album and single, and reached more than a billion streams.

Brit Award nominee Ella Henderson has been announced as one of the latest stars to grace the Tower Ballroom at the Illuminations Switch On event this year. Pic: VisitBlackpool

Now signed to Rudimental’s label, Major Toms, she continues to be one of the UK’s most in-demand writers and vocalists, and her platinum collaboration This Is Real with Jax Jones was one of last year’s most played songs.

The show will culminate in the switching on of the 2021 Illuminations display by the queen of ballroom, Shirley Ballas, the head judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, to trigger the start of an extended four-month display.

This year, the Illuminations Switch On will be hosted by TV and radio presenter Becca Dudley, and will be watched by an audience made up of winners of a free-to-enter ballot.

The show will also be live streamed across MTV and VisitBlackpool channels.

Liverpool band The Wombats have been announced as one of the latest stars to grace the Tower Ballroom at the Illuminations Switch On event this year. Pic VisitBlackpool

Last year, the streamed event attracted a global audience of more than a quarter of a million households.

Around 1,500 tickets will initially be available to join the live audience. The ballot has now closed and winners will be informed in the week commencing August 16.

The ticket allocation is being split equally between local residents and visitors.