Blackpool Gazette readers’ Mother's Day pictures 2019

We asked you to send in pictures of your lovely mums and you didn't disappoint!

Here is a selection of pictures sent in by our readers to celebrate Mother's Day.

Happy mother's day to my beautiful mum who is 87 in May! We all love you so much!!

1. Anne Marie Hulme message

Happy Mothers Day to our mum love you

2. Andrea Long message

My amazing Mum who will be 101 in June. Happy Mothers Day love you loads

3. Audrey Harvey message

My mum Lesley. She has been my rock since we lost my dad 2 years ago. She's one classy lady x

4. Beverley Sargeant message

