Blackpool Gazette readers' Mother's Day pictures 2019 We asked you to send in pictures of your lovely mums and you didn't disappoint! Here is a selection of pictures sent in by our readers to celebrate Mother's Day. 1. Anne Marie Hulme message Happy mother's day to my beautiful mum who is 87 in May! We all love you so much!! 2. Andrea Long message Happy Mothers Day to our mum love you 3. Audrey Harvey message My amazing Mum who will be 101 in June. Happy Mothers Day love you loads 4. Beverley Sargeant message My mum Lesley. She has been my rock since we lost my dad 2 years ago. She's one classy lady x