Blackpool fireworks championships - Everything you need to know

Blackpool’s crowd-pulling fireworks championships is back in a few weeks time - here’s your handy guide to what’s on and when.

France, Romania and Canada will this year battle for supremacy when the annual fireworks championships returns to Blackpool next month.

Spectacular displays will take place over four Friday nights from September 7 with the action kicking off each night from North Pier at 8.30pm.

A brand-new winner will be crowned this year, after Fireworks for Africa from South Africa scooped the prize last year after seeing off competition from Poland and France.

Who is on when?

Sep 7 - Pandora Pyrotechnie from France

Sep 14 - Pyro-Technic, Romania

Sep 21 - Firemaster from Canada

Sep 28 - Finale from UK’s Titanium Fireworks

Who won last year?

Is it free to attend?

Yes! Just make your way to the Prom for the events which start each night at 8.30pm. Please allow for plenty of time to arrive at the event.

Who will decide the winner?

The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges including Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council; Peter Sedgwick, owner of Blackpool’s three piers; and Cheryl Tchobanian, proprietor of The Beach House Bar and Bistro, which is again sponsoring the judging area. It will be announced during the finale show on September 28

What do the organisers say?

Simon Page, Director of Titanium Fireworks said: “Titanium Fireworks are absolutely delighted to be organising the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool again this year. Facilitating overseas companies to deliver their displays in this wonderful resort and working from the majestic North Pier is a privilege. We also love closing the season with our own show on the last Friday.”

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool are a huge family favourite.

“They are massively popular and people come from all over the country to watch some of the world’s best give their all in the competition.

“Tens of thousands of people came to watch last year’s displays each night and we’re expecting this year to be just as popular.

“It makes for a perfect start to the weekend for those who go along while still being a hotly contested and coveted competition.”

Anything else?

All displays and start times are subject to suitable weather conditions.