Blackpool dance school to expand

Have your say

A dance school has secured planning permission to build an extension to its property.

A dance school has secured planning permission to build an extension to its property.

The Cats With Red Shoes academy wants to build a single storey extension following partial demolition of an existing building at the rear of 147-149 Highfield Road in South Shore.

The application was approved by Blackpool Council's planning committee which heard there had been no objections to the scheme from the school's immediate neighbours.