Blackpool choir praying for help in road works

Town centre parishioners are worried visitors will have a more difficult journey than the Three Wise Men to get to their carol concert, thanks to controversial road closures.

The choir from Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Talbot Road is appealing for support for their Carols by Candlelight service on Thursday night at 7pm.

Since the roadworks began to prepare for the new tram tracks, they say they are getting fewer people than normal dropping in and visiting their crib and prayer garden.

Sister Margaret Mary said she hoped people would follow the Christmas star to Talbot Road.

She said: “The three wise men managed to follow the star over dangerous, dark, deserts to find the light of the world, baby Jesus in a manager. I know this sounds a lot easier than navigating ones way through the roadworks and confusing signs in Blackpool right now, and I hope a lot of residents will have a giggle at the comparison here, but we must all try to make a special effort to visit to church during this holy season.”

Canon Robert Dewhurst said: “Despite the roadworks we invite all the parishioners, visitors in the resort, hoteliers and the people, workers and neighbourhood communities of Blackpool to come along and enjoy this heavenly evening of angelic music and Christmas Carols.

“Children of all ages are welcome to join in and there are free selection boxes for all children!

“We have beautiful live music and the choir will be singing their hearts out.”