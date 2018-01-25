Blackpool born Lucy Fallon’s rise to stardom is deserved

Almost three years to the day she first set foot on the Cobbles as an unknown 19-year-old, Lucy Fallon wowed the nation as she collected her National Television Award for best serial drama performance.

Lucy Fallon on the red carpet at the National Television Awards Photos: PA

Now her agent has spoken of their pride in her rise to stardom as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street.

Lucy was initially rejected for the role, when Katie Redford was cast to play the 14-year-old tearaway making her return to Weatherfield having run away from her mum Sarah and their home in Milan.

But within hours of her being announced, it emerged she’d lied about her age and Corrie bosses turned to Lucy, who’d been a close call for the role.

Scream Management’s Jessica Bell, who represents Lucy, 22, said: “I remember watching her in the panto at the Grand that year as a dancer when she had the recalls for the role thinking, ‘She could get this’, but it wasn’t to be – or so we thought.

“To see how she has grown – as an actress and as a person – is amazing. She has learned through the job and has blossomed; it has been lovely to watch.

“The award is so well deserved; it has been so fast paced since she started, Lucy just has not stopped.”

Former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form student Lucy trained in dance and drama at Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre, where she was spotted by Scream’s Blackpool talent school.

Since joining Coronation Street, Lucy’s character has been involved in a string of hard-hitting storylines, culminating in last year’s hard-hitting and highly publicised child sexual exploitation plot.

Family girl

Lucy was joined by her parents and boyfriend Tom at the NTAs at London’s O2 Arena.