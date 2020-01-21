Blackpool art college goes back to its roots with exhibition to launch name change

Past students and artists from Blackpool School of Arts are being invited back as the college reclaims its original name this week.

The art college, based at the Park Road campus at Blackpool and the Fylde College, is throwing open the doors on Wednesday from 3pm as it goes back to its roots.

Aaron Tonks

Now extended to feature a gallery which has already played host to a diverse array of exhibitions, it will now celebrate its alumni and some of their finest work.

The event is also the official launch of an alumni exhibition spanning work from the past five decades, some with local inspiration, others the result of artists touring the world seeking fresh ideas.

Reclaim the Name starts at 3pm with a seminar featuring guest artists Louise Pallister and Claire Baker discussing ‘How can art make a difference?’.

Exhibitors include Jeffrey Hammond, Robert Cook, Adrian Pritchard , Sam Hobson and Derek Johnson.

Since its opening in 1937 and in step with the times, the school has changed its face and name. Most recently known as the known as Creative Arts and Digital Industries, it will now revert to the Blackpool School of Arts.

Exhibition organiser Aaron Tonks, pictured, said: “Reclaim the Name exemplifies our commitment to providing students with an aspirational and diverse range of exhibitions - this time produced by successful artists who attended Blackpool School of Arts.

“Our alumni are a very important part of our exhibition programme. They show students that anyone can have a meaningful and satisfying career in the arts if they are up for it.”

Anyone who has attended, or taught at the school, can go to the launch event if they contact to emma.cottam@blackpool.ac.uk by Tuesday 21 January.

The exhibition is open to the public until January 29 from 9am to 5pm.