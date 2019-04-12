Blackpool Air Show 2019: These are the aircraft that are heading to Blackpool this summer

The full-line-up for Blackpool’s annual airshow has been unveiled.

Some of the world’s finest military and civilian aircraft are heading to Blackpool this summer for two days of aerial entertainment.

The Breitling display team, top, and AeroSuperBatics

However, traditional headliners the Red Arrows will not be performing.

READ MORE>>> Blackpool Air Show 2019: Timetable, schedule, weather and everything we know so far

Instead, the RAF daredevil display team will be performing in the United States to promote the UK.

The programme will be headlined by the Breitling Jet Team who will perform over the Blackpool seafront on both days of the free weekend event on Saturday and Sunday August 10 and 11.

The French-based formation team will be joined by the RAF Chinook Display Team, the UK-based AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers, The Blades Aerobatic Team, a Typhoon, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The Breitling team, comprising six Albatros jets in distinctive dark blue and yellow colours, will be making their debut at the Air Show.

They have performed in front of huge audiences all across the globe.

AeroSuperBatics will perform a breath-taking sequence of acrobatic stunts, while strapped to the top wings of the beautiful 1940s Boeing Stearman biplanes.

The Blades Aerobatic Team comprises extremely skilled and highly-experienced pilots who have more than 25,000 hours of flying experience between them.

They undertake aerobatic manoeuvres less than four metres apart in perfect formation and at speeds of up to 200mph.

The crowds will witness 30 separate awe-inspiring manoeuvres in the 15-minute display.

The Calidus Autogyro will join the show for some up close and personal aerobatic fun! Due to their low speed, the Gyro Display is cleared to fly just 50 metres from the crowd.

The military part of the programme includes the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster Bomber, and the RAF Chinook Display Team which will showcase the huge helicopter’s versatility with a stunning range of manoeuvres.

This year, the Typhoon will be flown by Flt Lt Jim Peterson who has designed a display to demonstrate the aircraft’s immense power and acceleration.

The programme will begin shortly after 1.30pm on both days, with the best viewing points on the promenade between North and Central Piers.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “The Blackpool Air Show is always one of the highlights of Blackpool’s summer. This year’s line-up of planes and stunt teams looks brilliant and with the Breitling Jet Team making their Blackpool debut, it promises to deliver a fantastic two days of free entertainment for all the family.

“We would encourage people to stay over for the whole weekend and take the opportunity to enjoy everything that Blackpool has to offer.”