Black comedy for award winning Players

Award winning Fylde Coast Players bring their next production to Lowther’s stage next week.

Joe Orton’s most popular play, ‘Loot’ is a black comedy and the players are hoping the farce will be just as well received as their summer play 39 Steps.

Ian Edmundson plays Mr McCleavy, a man of integrity and a pillar of the local community, who suffers the shocks and arrows of outrageous misfortune in what will be his 100th play with the group. Andy Cooke is on fine form as Inspector Truscotta and Helen Barrow plays Nurse Fay. Loot runs from October 24 to 27. Tickets (01253) 794221 or online lowtherpavilion.co.uk