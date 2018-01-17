BGT star Issy and Sooty to cast their spell over Blackpool Magicians Convention

The veil of magical mystery is to be pulled back from Blackpool Magicians Convention for the first time in its 67-year history.

And young magic star, resort schoolgirl and Britain’s Got Talent’s 2017 runner up Issy Simpson will be among the headline acts taking to the Opera House stage during the weekend of February 16 to 18.

Richard Caddell and Sooty to headline Blackpool Magician's Convention

Joining her in the Friday night spectacular will be fellow BGT star Matt Edwards, who came in fourth place on last year’s series.

Every year, more than 3,500 magicians attend Blackpool Magicians Convention, which is the largest of its kind in the world, and has attracted international stars including Dynamo, David Blaine and Derren Brown in the past.

The public can book tickets for the three gala showcases at the Opera House for the first time.

Headlining on Saturday night will be Richard Cadell and Sooty, and Sunday’s star will be Maguc Utopia presenting Love After Death, having recently been seen on ITV’s The Next Great Magician.

Since appearing on Britain’s Got Talent last year, nine-year-old Issy has been signed to the same management as Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and is set to make her US prime-time TV debut in May.

“To perform in front of some of the world’s greatest magicians is a dream come true and I can’t wait to show them some of my magic.” she said.

Richard Cadell and Sooty’s performance will mark 10 years of their partnership, and Sooty’s 70th anniversary.

In addition to the gala shows there are masterclasses and magical sales throughout the Winter Gardens complex.

Tickets cost from £20 to £30, with performances at 6.15pm and 8.45pm. Call 0333 321 9990 to book.