Barnstorming laughs promised from rising comedy stars

Woofers Comedy Club returns to Lowther Pavilion tonight to present an evening of top comedy from the cream of the UK comedy scene.

Hosted by Lytham’s own resident funny man Phil Walker, the headline act is Christian Reilly who has earned a reputation for barnstorming performances which leave audiences on a laugh packed high, best known alongside Rich Hall in Otis Lee Crenshaw and the Black Liars.

Supporting will be Dan Nightingale (pictured), one of stand-up’s brightest stars and one of comedy’s most exciting secrets.

The show takes place tonight, January 18 at 8.30pm.

For tickets call box office on (01253) 794221.