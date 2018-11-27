Bang the drum for night of Bongo's Bingo fun at Blackpool Tower

Have your say

Bongo’s Bingo is back in Blackpool this December with a confetti-filled bang, complete with box loads of glow sticks, a Henry Hoover and gallons of Buckfast at the spectacular Winter Wonderland.

Taking place at Blackpool Tower, the remaining two Winter Wonderland events take place on December 19 and 20.

There will be Christmas songs from across the ages and extra special Christmas prizes too for lucky winners.

Crowning what has been a ground-breaking year, the phenomenal Bongo’s Bingo has continued to spread to the four corners of the UK and into Europe.

Bongo’s Bingo is amix of a live show, a rave and heads-down game of bingo, with dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling, audience participation, countless hands-in-the-air anthems each night.

- Tickets are on sale at www.bongosbingo.co.uk.

Doors open 6pm with the first game at 8pm.