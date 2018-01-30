Band gets in the swing for film’s glitzy scenes

Musical swing stars have spoken of their experience on stage at Blackpool Tower Ballroom during the filming of Oscar-tipped movie Phantom Thread.

Starring Sir Daniel Day Lewis as fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock, scenes of celebratory decadence were shot at the ballroom over five days last April.

A scene from the trailer for Phantom Thread showing the ballroom

Reportedly Sir Daniel’s swansong picture, the film features a scandalous and glittering Chelsea Arts Club New Year’s Party, with the ballroom standing in as the Royal Albert Hall.

Although based in Derbyshire, Kal’s Kats swing band are regulars on the Fylde, playing the Hangar 42 Big Swing nights at Blackpool Airport last year and with a return trip to Lytham’s 1940s Wartime Weekend booked for this summer.

Sylvia Luke from the band said: “It was a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the musicians to take part in such a big film which such a high profile actor.

“We spent two days last April in Blackpool on set, it was fascinating to see what goes on behind the scenes and we are really looking forward to seeing the final product when its released on Friday.

“The Blackpool Tower Ballroom is such an iconic building, the musicians were delighted just to be able to stand on the stage and watch what was taking place with more than 500 extras on set.”

Last week, Phantom Thread picked up six Oscar nominations, including the best picture title.

Sir Daniel is nominated for best lead actor – a title he has won three times making him the most successful man in the awards’ history – with Lesley Manville up for best supporting actress and Paul Thomas Anderson for best director.