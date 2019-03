Earlier today we asked you to share pictures of your little bookworms and we have been inundated with hundreds of your snaps. Costumes ranged from Harry Potter and Mr and Mrs Scarecrow to Luke Skywalker and Postman Pat. Here are a selection of our favourites:

1. Fantastic Mr Fox James Kenneth age 7 as Fantastic Mr Fox Charlotte Anne Houghton ugc Buy a Photo

2. Queen of Hearts Neeve age 6 Jemma Louise-lucy Oneill other Buy a Photo

3. Kevin the carrot Judd's first world book day Kadie-Jayne Adams other Buy a Photo

4. Little Red Riding Hood Lexi-mae, age 6, couldnt go to school due to illness but still dressed up so she didnt feel left out. Jade Melissa other Buy a Photo

View more