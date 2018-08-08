World’s best line dancers mosey on in

Hundreds of dancers are donning their cowboy boots for a West Coast Shuffle in Blackpool this weekend.

The World Line Dance Championships, hosted by company World Dance Masters Championships, are boot scooting into the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens for the three-day celebration of dance.

Previous years celebrations at the World Line Dance Championships

In total, 1,000-plus dancers, aged from three to 80, from 24 countries - including South African, South Korea, Ameria and Australia - will compete.

In its ninth year, and sixth at the Winter Gardens, the competition is organised by Sam Robins, who grew up in the resort, and Scottish instructor Nicola Lafferty.

“World Dance Masters is a truly global affair, which we are incredibly proud to bring to the historic Empress Ballroom,” Sam said. “Competitive line dance has been growing and evolving for many years.

“As a company, we see dancers travel from literally across the world to come and compete against the best, in the hopes of winning a world title.”

Dancers strut their stuff World Line Dance Championships return to the Empress Ballroom

Competition starts early on Friday and ends with the Parade of Countries and Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening.

Away from the contests, there’s also social line dancing in the Spanish Hall and Arena with top instructors.

“We invite the best line dance judges, choreographers, and instructors from across the world, who are all delighted to attend to get the chance to teach and perform in the Winter Gardens,” Sam added.

“We have more than 350 people that attend from across the world just to learn from these individuals, so it is a really special occasion.”